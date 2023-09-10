scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Minor fire breaks out near Bhairon Temple at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

Breaking news on September 10: United Kingdom would pledge to donate $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to assist developing nations in coping with climate change.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest news today (September 10): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Emma Stone-led ‘Poor Things’ wins top prize at 80th Venice Film Festival

A film about female strength in Victorian times called “Poor Things” won the Golden Lion on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, which was notably devoid of Hollywood glitz due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. The movie, starring Emma Stone, took up the festival’s top honor at its 80th iteration, which is frequently a sign of Oscar success.

UK commits $2 billion to UN-backed climate fund

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Sunday at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi that the United Kingdom would pledge to donate $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to assist developing nations in coping with climate change. According to a government statement, the pledge would represent the largest single financial commitment the UK has made to date to aid in the fight against climate change.

Minor fire breaks out near Bhairon Temple at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan

The Bhairon Temple in the capital city, Delhi, very close to Bharat Mandapam venue, caught fire in the early morning. The fire was reported by locals and very soon it got resolved by the Fire Department. There has been zero casualty reported by the authorities.

First published on: 10-09-2023 at 10:23 IST

