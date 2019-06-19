Boost to PM Modi’s ‘one nation one election’ proposal: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP to back ambitious move

The YSR Congress Party has announced its in-principle support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. If something is positive and good for the country then our party will support the move, a Member of Parliament of the YSRCP, which swept the assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections recently, told Financial Express Online. The support of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's party is crucial for PM Modi's proposal as YSRCP has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and 2 members in the Rajya Sabha. Justifying the party's views, the party MP said that it will save both money and manpower. "It (staggered elections) is a wastage of money and wastage of time," the Rajya Sabha member said. Also read:\u00a0In welcome speech for Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, PM Modi recalls his old friendship with Kota MP The ruling BJP has always advocated a strong Centre and holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. After forming the government at the Centre in May 2014, Prime Minister Modi had reignited the idea but the party was not able to take it forward in Parliament as the party lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha. After securing a second consecutive win in Lok Sabha elections that further consolidated his party's position in Parliament, Prime Minister Modi immediately kickstarted the discussion again. No later than the election for Lok Sabha Speaker was over on Wednesday, he called for an all-party meeting to discuss the 'one nation one election' agenda among other things. Although the BJP has received the support of YSRCP, its former ally-turned-bitter rival TDP has cautioned the government on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. In a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu wrote: 'When our constitution was being formulated a lot of thought was given before accepting the parliamentary form of democracy; and Lok Sabha and assembly elections were decoupled." The TDP supremo also urged the political parties to weigh in the nation's good and appealed for wider consultation before arriving at a decision.