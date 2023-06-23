BJP-Rahul have reached a pact: AAP claims Congress-BJP fixed match on Delhi ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party slammed the Congress on Friday over the delay in support against the Centre’s ordinance and claimed that “BJP and Rahul have reached an agreement and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal ordinance”.

On Thursday, the AAP threatened to walk out of Opposition meet in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre’s ordinance. Replying to it, Kharge on Friday said that “a decision on supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre’s ordinance would be taken before the next Parliament session.”

This fumed the AAP even more with them now claimimg that they have reached an agreement. “What is taking the Congress so long to clear its stand against this unconstitutional Ordinance?” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar asked, PTI reported.

VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi and BJP have reached an agreement and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal Ordinance. What is taking the Congress so long to clear its stand against this unconstitutional Ordinance?" says AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Congress president… pic.twitter.com/XVh6v9yKbE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

The Centre had, on May 19, promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, sought to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre’s bid to replace it through a Bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.