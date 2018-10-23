BJP launches donation drive ahead of crucial assembly elections

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday took to Twitter to appeal the people to donate money to make a better India. (BJP Twitter)

India’s richest political party — Bharatiya Janata Party — has launched a campaign to collect donations from the people. BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday took to Twitter to appeal the people to donate money to make a better India. He said that the BJP has always been a strong advocate of transparency and probity in public life, values it has lived up to by providing an honest and transparent government at the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking micro donations from our karyakartas and well-wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000,” Shah said. He himself donated an amount of Rs 1,000 to the party through Narendra Modi app and requested all party workers to join the initiative “for bringing in transparency in public life”.

People can donate Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 though using NaMo app. “Your contribution is a great way to express support to the BJP. It will enhance the determination of lakhs of Karyakartas towards building a New India,” reads the message posted on the NaMo app.

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, too, has donated Rs 1000 to the party fund and made a similar appeal to party workers to make a little contribution in the campaign. She has also said that the party won’t accept donations above Rs 1,000.

The donation drive comes just a few months ahead of crucial assembly elections in five states and general election in 2019. This year in April, Delhi-based think-tank Association for Democratic Reforms published a report in which it claimed that the BJP was India’s richest political party with a total income of Rs 1,034.27 crore in 2016-17. The Congress was at a distant second with Rs. 225.36 crore income.