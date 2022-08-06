BJP draws Ram Temple link to black attire of Congress leaders during protest against price rise

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Congress party’s nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and the alleged misuse of central agencies on Friday, August 5, was actually linked to its politics of “appeasement” and aimed at voicing its opposition to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 in 2019.

“Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes on Friday because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics. Because on this day itself, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi,” Union Home minister Amit Shah said speaking to the media on Friday.

“The Congress should be responsible and must cooperate as per law. The matter is going on… on the basis of complaints that have been filed… everybody should respect the law,” Shah said, referring to the ongoing investigations into the National Herald case by the Enforcement Directorate in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have been questioned so far.

“The Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction and the issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses,” Shah said, asserting that the Congress did nothing to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute despite being in power for several years post-Independence. “Modi found a solution to it in a peaceful manner,” Shah added.

Echoing Shah’s views, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Congress leaders donning black attire on Ayodhya Diwas amounted to an insult to ‘Ram bhakts’.

“Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire, but today, they protested wearing black clothes. It’s an insult to Ram bhakts. The Congress chose this day as today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the temple construction on Ram Janmabhoomi,” Adityanath said.

Reacting to the BJP’s attempts to draw a Ram Temple link to the Congress party’s protests on Friday, AICC general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh termed Shah’s remarks as a desperate attempt to divert attention from issues of price rise, unemployment and GST.

“Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today’s democratic protests of @INCIndia against price rise, unemployment & GST. It’s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home,” the Congress leader posted on Twitter. The Congress on Friday led nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and GST on some essential items. Top party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detained and allowed to go only in the evening. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Rahul came down heavily on the Modi government and said India was witnessing the “death of democracy” and “onset of dictatorship”. The BJP hit back, saying Rahul should not blame democracy for the repeated rejection by the people.