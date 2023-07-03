BJP, BRS leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over ‘KCR’s remote control’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark referring to the BRS as the “B-team of the BJP” has triggered both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharata Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Sunday claimed that the Congress leader had “gone overboard” after the electoral win in Karnataka.

Reddy also clarified that unlike Congress, the BJP would not form an alliance with either BRS or Congress for the upcoming state elections.

“Congress fought the election in Telangana by compromising with BRS. We will not ally with BRS or Congress. Rahul Gandhi is going overboard and speaking, just because they won one election in Karnataka,” news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, said that the Congress would not join any joint meeting of the Opposition if the BRS was part of it.

“Like we defeated the BJP in Karnataka, similarly, we’ll defeat their B team in Telangana. During the opposition meeting in Delhi, we made it clear to the opposition that Congress would not join the meeting if TRS (now BRS) was part of it. We can never make a settlement with the BJP’s B team,” said Gandhi.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan slammed Gandhi’s speech in Khammam as “baseless” and “a bundle of lies”

“Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Khammam meeting was a bundle of lies, and he made baseless allegations, probably based on the script prepared by the Congress workers in Telangana. This is very unfortunate,” news agency ANI quoted Sravan as saying.

Speaking of the ED questioning of Rao’s daughter in connection with Delhi’s now scrapped liquor policy, Rahul said that KCR is seeking protection from the Modi government.

“KCR (as Rao is often called) is seeking protection from Narendra Modi’s government as KCR’s daughter is involved in the Delhi liquor case. Modi is now pressuring the KCR government to support BJP. The remote control of KCR is in Modi’s hands now.”

The war of words comes months ahead of the Assembly elections due to be held in the state in November-December this year.