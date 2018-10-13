Bihar to deploy ‘Cyber Senani’ in police stations

Representative Image

The Bihar government has planned to depute “Cyber Senanis” at 100 police stations across the state to monitor and check spread of rumours on social media to engineer trouble, said state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Friday. Speaking at a function here, Modi said: “The deployment of Cyber Senanis is aimed at countering any possible move to spread false messages or rumours through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to create trouble.”

More than 40,000 Cyber Senanis have already been selected for the work, he said, adding that all the Cyber Senani will be local residents.

He said that the state government will set up 74 cyber crime and social media units in all the 38 districts of Bihar to deal with increasing cyber crimes. About 60 units such units will start functioning by the end of this month.

The government has already sanctioned 740 posts for cyber crime and social media units. In every unit, 10 officials would be posted, according to the plan.