Bihar module case: SSP Patna denies claims that accused received funding in cryptocurrency

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) MS Dhillon on Monday refuted claims that the accused in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case received payments from Qatar-based organisations in the form of cryptocurrencies. “There was no truth to reports of involvement of cryptocurrency funding angle in the Bihar terror module case,” Dhillon told news agency ANI.

A PFI “terror module” was recently busted by the Bihar Police in Phulwari Sharif district of the state with the arrest of three people, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, for their alleged links with the group and their plans of “anti-India” activities.

A report by PTI, citing a police official, had said that evidence collected during the probe had revealed that an accused in the case received funds in the form of cryptocurrency from a foreign organisation.

Crypto trade in this regard assumes relevance as various financial setups and central banks have been showing concerns about the financial risks attached to virtual currency trade, including cryptocurrency. This form of currency can potentially be used for various anti-social activities.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) transferred the case from Bihar Police to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the central probe agency carried out searches in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa located in Bihar’s Purvi Champaran district, and arrested a teacher identified as Asghar Ali. NIA has also registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired Jharkhand Police officer, and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of Bihar’s capital Patna while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on the request of Bihar Police.

The Bihar Police have so far arrested five persons in the Phulwari Sharif case, following an FIR against 26 people. In the raids carried out by the Bihar Police in Phulwari Sharif, many objectionable documents were recovered.

One such document was titled ‘Vision 2047 India’ which documented ways to launch an armed attack on the Indian State by Indian Muslims aided by Islamic nations like Turkey. Various pamphlets of PFI were also recovered by the police.