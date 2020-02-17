Bihar CM Nitish Kumar advocates for nationwide ban on liquor, says it was Gandhiji’s wish

Nitish Kumar demands nationwide liquor ban.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has demanded a nationwide ban on sale and consumption of liquor. Addressing a convention on ‘Liquor-free India’ at ISKCON Auditorium in Delhi on Sunday, Kumar said that liquor not only destroys an individual’s life, but a whole family. He said that banning alcohol will be the fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

“It (liquor ban) should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi’s wish, he had said liquor destroys lives,” Kumar said.

“In the past at times alcohol ban has been imposed in the country, but it was revoked later on. It was also imposed in Bihar by former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur but could not be implemented fully,” he added.

Bihar is among a few states in the country where liquor is banned. The law was enacted by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has stringent punishments for violators. While the first time offenders may not face a mandatory jail term, the law has a provision of a minimum of 10 years of jail which extends to life term. Besides, it has a provision of a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh which may extend to Rs 190 lakh.

Kumar said that he started planning to ban liquor in Bihar way back in 2011 and finally implemented in 2016. The new law came into effect from April 1, 2016. Banning liquor was a key poll promise made by Kumar ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls.

He added that Bihar has emerged a role model by banning sale and consumption of alcohol as delegations from many states have been visiting the state to study its policy.

This is not the first time when Kuman has advocated for a nationwide ban on liquor. Time and again Kumar has urged the states and the Centre to enact a law to ban liquor in the country.