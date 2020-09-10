Bihar Assembly election 2020: Grand Alliance partners seek clarity on seat-sharing from RJD, Congress

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (file)

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) have sought clarity from the Rashtriya Janata Dal over seat-sharing formula ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Both the RLSP, led by Upendra Kushwaha, and VIP, led by Mukesh Sahni, are constituents of the grand alliance.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the two parties have handed a list of probable seats to RJD state president Jagtanand Singh. However, the RJD is yet to reply to the alliance partners. The grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar comprises four political parties — RJD, Congress, RLSP, and VIP.

“We want clarity so that seat-wise preparation can begin. We need to sit together and work it out fast,” an RLSP leader told The Indian Express. The Congress, the leader said, also needs to show some urgency.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has also been signalling his impatience as the talks are yet to begin.

The RJD and Congress are believed to have already discussed a seat-sharing formula, but they have not yet discussed the same with junior alliance partners. The RJD is keen on contesting more than 140 seats.

“There is a dominant feeling in our party that we should contest 140-150 seats. We are also willing to accommodate three Left parties and JMM. Our leader Lalu Prasad wants the Congress to accommodate RLSP and VIP from its share,” an RJD source told The Indian Express.

It is believed that the LJP’s move has also prompted the grand alliance constituents to delay the seat-sharing decisions. The LJP has been vocal against the Nitish Kumar government even as the two are constituents of the NDA.

The LJP has authorised its national president to take an appropriate call on whether to contest elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“Anything can happen in politics. If LJP joins us, all existing partners will have to do with less seats. Let us see if Chirag Paswan is serious or posturing,” RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said.