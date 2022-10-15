Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka BJP regime ‘anti-SC and ST’, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka saying it is against the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), news agency PTI reported.

While addressing a crowd at the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Karnataka’s Ballari area, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government in Karnataka is “anti-SC and ST.” The report claimed that the former Congress president further alleged that the BJP-led regime in the state is called a “40 per cent commission” government, as any work could be done by paying some sum to it.

He also questioned the unemployment rate in the country and said the BJP government is not keeping up its promises.

“Today India has the highest unemployment ever in 45 years. The PM had said that he would provide employment to 2 crore youth every year. Where did those jobs go? Instead, crores of youth have become unemployed,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

He also questioned why 2.5 lakh government jobs posts were vacant in the state.

“If you want to be a Police Sub-Inspector you can be one by paying Rs 80 lakhs. If you have money, you can buy a government job in Karnataka. If you don’t have money, you can stay unemployed all your life”, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the district. The Yatra has covered a 1,000 km milestone.

This is the first time that the 80-year-old Dalit leader from Karnataka has taken part in the yatra in his home state. On September 30, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka and will exit the state on October 20. The yatra covered 511 km in 21 days.