Live

Bharat Jodo Yatra closing ceremony Live: 12 Opposition parties likely to attend

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as part of the yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders unfurls the national flag at the historical Lal Chowk during their 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Go to Live Updates The closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be held in Srinagar on Monday, which is likely to see the presence of 12 Opposition parties at the concluding function. The 3,500-kilometre march led by Rahul Gandhi, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadi on September 8 has covered 4,080 km traversing 12 states and two union territories. Rahul Gandhi, joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as part of the yatra, saying that a “promise” made to India has been fulfilled. Read More Read Less Live Updates Bharat Jodo Yatra: The closing ceremony of the yatra, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, will be held in Srinagar today. 10:11 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra: over 20 parties invited for closing ceremony Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of over 20 parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party, National Conference (NC), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular). 10:10 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra closing ceremony: Kharge to unfurl national flag Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. He will also unveil a memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium would take place after that. 10:09 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 public meetings During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences during the course of the yatra. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions. 09:31 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Bharat Jodo Yatra: Closing ceremony today The closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be held in Srinagar today. The yatra, travelled through 12 states and two Union territories, would officially conclude on today with a function at the state Congress headquarters followed by a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. 09:28 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Welcome to our live blog! Hello readers, welcome to our live blog. Catch all live updates about the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Gandhi said, asserting the march have an alternative vision to the country. Rahul Gandhi also said he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in future.