Ayodhya temple back in spotlight: Mohan Bhagwat says ‘Ram’s work’ will surely be done

The issue of Ram Mandir has returned to spotlight days after the Bharatiya Janata Party stormed back to power with a super-sized victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In his first remarks after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections result, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has hinted at reviving the campaign for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Speaking at an event in Udaipur on Sunday, Bhagwat said that construction of a Ram temple is "our own work and we will do that". \u201cRam ka kaam karna hain aur wo hokar rahega. Sabko mil kar karna hai Ram ka kaam. (Ram\u2019s work is to be done and will surely be done. Everybody will have to do Ram's work collectively)," he said. Watch video: Mohan Bhagwat on Ram Mandir "India's becoming of a superpower (country) will be different from other countries becoming a superpower. Shakti (power), if Ram uses it, it is another thing, and Ravan using the shakti will have a different meaning," he said. The Ram Mandir issue has been at the core of the country's politics for nearly three decades now. The issue has featured in every Lok Sabha manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1996. In its 2019 'Sankalp Patra', the saffron party reiterated its commitment to facilitate the construction of a magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. \u201cWe reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,\u201d the manifesto reads. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court has favoured the mediation route for an amicable resolution to the decades-old dispute. At the last hearing on May 10, the court gave the mediation panel three more months to complete the process. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the VHP and RSS had launched a whirlwind campaign, demanding early construction of the Ram Mandir at the same piece of land where Babri Masjid once stood. They also mounted pressure on the BJP government to bring an ordinance to pave the way for construction of the temple. However, PM Narendra Modi made it clear that his government was not considering promulgating an ordinance to facilitate construction of the Ram Mandir before the Supreme Court decides the matter. Also, seers had expressed displeasure at the Modi government for not fulfilling its Ram Mandir promise. However, the VHP in February said that it was suspending its campaign for the Ram Mandir till Lok Sabha elections are over as it does not want it to become an election issue. As part of the campaign, the outfit had held several rallies across the country including in Ayodhya and had met all MPs to seek their support for the cause.