Attack on healthcare officials in Indore: Perpetrators won’t be spared, warns Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP chief minister assured the doctors that their security was his responsibility and they should continue their work.

day after medical officials were chased away by some people in Indore, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the act. He said that what happened in Indore was unacceptable and culprits won’t be spared. “Anarchist elements involved in the unfortunate incident in Indore will not be spared. Will take strict actions against anyone trying to create obstacles in your (doctors) work to save humanity,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

He assured the doctors that their security was his responsibility and they should continue their work. “All my doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ANM, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and urban body workers, continue your fight against Coronavirus, I am responsible for your complete security, I bow to your devotion,” Singh said.

Indore has reported the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, when some health workers visited a locality in Indore to conduct screening, they were faced with an angry mob who pelted stones and chased them away. A video clip of the incident was shared by news agency ANI. The video went viral with people asking for strict action against the people who misbehaved with the health workers.

Earlier today, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that stone pelting on a team of doctors was condemnable. “All the doctors and health workers of our country and state, regardless of their lives, are away from family and are engaged in the care and service of citizens. This type of incident with them is unforgivable,” he said. Scindia requested the chief minister to provide security to doctors and take strict action against people involved in the incident.