Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inducts two new ministers in cabinet reshuffle – Check who got what

Written by India News Desk
Assam cabinet expansion. (File image)

In the first Assam cabinet reshuffle since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year, two MLAs Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah were sworn in as new ministers in the state cabinet on Thursday. The strength of the council of ministers has now gone up to 16, of which 13 ministers are from BJP while the remaining three are from allies Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples’ Party Liberal.

Here is the full list of ministers and portfolios after the cabinet reshuffle:

  1. Himanta Biswa Sarma – Home, Personnel, Public Works and any other department not allotted to any ministers
  2. Ranjit Kumar Dass – Panchayat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, General Administration
  3. Atul Bora – Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord
  4. Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Handloom and Textiles, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Bodoland
  5. Chandra Mohan Patowart – Environment and Forests, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities
  6. Parimal Shuklabaidya – Transport, Fisheries, Excise
  7. Keshab Mahanta – Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, Science and Technology, Information Technology
  8. Ranuj Pegu – Education, Tribal Welfare, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture
  9. Ashok Singhal – Housing and Urban Affairs, Irrigation
  10. Jogen Mohan – Revenue and Disaster Management, Hills Area Development
  11. Sanjay Kishan – Welfare of Tea Tribes, Labour Welfare
  12. Ajanta Neog – Finance, Women and Child Development
  13. Pijush Hazarika – Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs, Social Justices and Empowerment
  14. Bimal Bora – Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, Cultural Affairs
  15. Nandita Gorlosa – Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture
  16. Jayanta Malla Baruah – Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment and and Entrepreneurship, Tourism

Newly inducted minister Baruah had joined BJP back in 2015 along with Sarma. He was Sarma’s political secretary before he was elevated as a minister. He has been given the charge of public health engineering, tourism, and skill, employment, and entrepreneurship departments. The 45-year-old Garlosa is a first-time MLA. She represents the Haflong constituency and has been allotted the power, mines and minerals, cooperation, and indigenous and tribal faith and culture departments.

