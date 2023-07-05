The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of another member of the inter-state criminal organisation known as the ‘Irani Gang.’ The accused, identified as Ali Zama Zahoor Jafri (38) from Thane, Maharashtra, was apprehended by the police in a successful operation. He was remanded in seven days’ police custody on Tuesday, following his arrest on Sunday.

“During the investigation, a gold kada and gold ring – which were taken away from a lady by cheating in Chandigarh– were recovered from the accused,” Inspector Om Parkash, Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station 36, revealed.

This latest arrest comes after the Chandigarh Police’s successful operation on June 24, which led to the apprehension of several members of the notorious ‘Irani Gang,’ including its kingpin, Sultan Khan.



The operation spanned two months and was conducted in response to a series of recent robberies in Chandigarh, where unknown individuals impersonated police officials.

The police custody of Sultan Khan, the alleged kingpin of the ‘Irani Gang,’ was extended for an additional day on Tuesday.

The ‘Irani Gang’ has a long-standing history, dating back approximately 400 years to the era of Aurangzeb’s rule. According to police officials, one family migrated from Iran to India during that time and became known as the ‘Irani’ family.

Today, there are around 350 families that have descended from this lineage in India, with an estimated 400-500 active young members operating as part of the criminal gang across the country. The officials further revealed that the gang members possess strong physiques, often appearing tall and resembling police personnel.