Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy’s show of strength as two-day YSRCP plenary begins today; lakhs expected to attend

A two-day grand plenary session organised by the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh kicks off today with the party claiming a turnout of over four lakh people over the next two days. In a first since storming to power in 2019, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will be using this opportunity to showcase the people-centric initiatives undertaken over the last three years.

The first day of the meeting will witness the resolution for the election of party president, following which, the election will take place, YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy told reporters on Wednesday. Around 1.5 lakh people, including all public representatives, are estimated to participate on the first day, Reddy added. The first day will see the party president, in the presence of honorary president YS Vijayamma will deliver a speech on how to strengthen the party committees, said Reddy.

The Rajya Sabha MP clarified that there were no special invitees for the two-day event which will be attended by people from all sections of the society. “Only special invites were sent to the Honorary President and the Party President,” added Reddy.

Taking a dig at the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said the success of this event will “move Naidu to tears”. Reddy said, adding that the party president will also discuss strategies regarding party committees in order to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reddy further slammed TDP for spreading misinformation against the government and obstructing any good work done by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy pointed that his government has focused on health, agriculture and education, while stating that no school in the state has been shut for the past three years.

Pointing out that Andhra is the only state where benefits were given to people of all castes, religions, regions or political ideologies, Vijayasai Reddy said that almost Rs 1.6 lakh crore was credited through Direct Benefit Transfer in the past three years.