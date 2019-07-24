Akbaruddin Owaisi reiterates his ’15 minutes’ dare after return from hospital, blames RSS for lynchings

Akbaruddin is the younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The junior Owaisi said that the RSS people are yet to recover from his ’15 minutes’ speech which he had delivered in 2013.

Back from over a month of hospitalisation, controversial AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has reiterated his ’15 minutes’ dare in a provocative speech to say that no person from the RSS can dare to touch him. Addressing a crowd on Sunday in Karimnagar of Telangana, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the RSS was behind the killings of Muslims in the country.

Akbaruddin is the younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The junior Owaisi said that the RSS people are yet to recover from his ’15 minutes’ speech which he had delivered in 2013.

“No person from RSS can even touch us and remember, the world tries to scare a person who gets scared. The world fears a person who knows how to instill fear. Why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Sau sonar ki ek lohar ki (a single blow of a blacksmith equals a hundred blows of a goldsmith). They (RSS) haven’t yet recovered from the ’15 minute’ blow yet,” he said.

Watch video: Akbaruddin Owaisi reiterates his ’15 minutes’ dare



Owaisi represents Chandrayangutta constituency in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He made the remarks while talking about recent incidents of lynchings of people from the minority community in the name of cow vigilantism and chanting if religious slogans.

In his controversial remark made in 2013, the junior Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, “we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus”.

Akbaruddin was being treated at a London hospital for the last one-and-a-half month. He had missed the Eid celebrations as he was flown to the UK seeking treatment for health issues. Owaisi has been visiting London to seek treatment since 2011 when he was shot at, stabbed in Barkas. His brother Asaduddin had confirmed on June 10 that Akbaruddin’s health had deteriorated and he was undergoing treatment in London.