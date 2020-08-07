  1. Home
  3. Air India Express flight from Dubai crash lands at Calicut Airport casualties feared | LIVE Updates

Air India Express flight from Dubai crash lands at Calicut Airport, casualties feared | LIVE Updates

By: |
Updated: August 7, 2020 9:18:02 pm

Air India flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing.

174 passengers were on board.

Kerala: An Air India Express plane has skidded off runway during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. The DGCA said that the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing.

The accident happened about 7.38 pm. At least 17 people have been rushed to hospital. Reports suggest that the plane did not catch fire. “The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were 6 crew members onboard, including two pilots,” Air India said in a statement shared by ANI.

 

Live Blog

Air India plane crash in Kerala - LIVE

Highlights

    21:18 (IST)07 Aug 2020
    Alphons KJ on Kerala plane crash - LIVE

    Air India plane crash in Kerala: "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured. All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire," tweets Alphons KJ. 

    21:13 (IST)07 Aug 2020
    Air India flight fell down into the valley after landing - LIVE

    The Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing: DGCA 

    21:12 (IST)07 Aug 2020
    Plane was carrying 174 passengers - LIVE

    AIr India plane crash in Kerala: The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were 6 crew members onboard, including two pilots. 

    Image

    21:09 (IST)07 Aug 2020
    Air India plane crash lands at 7.45

    The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police

