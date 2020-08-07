Air India Express flight from Dubai crash lands at Calicut Airport, casualties feared | LIVE Updates

Kerala: An Air India Express plane has skidded off runway during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. The DGCA said that the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing.
The accident happened about 7.38 pm. At least 17 people have been rushed to hospital. Reports suggest that the plane did not catch fire. “The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were 6 crew members onboard, including two pilots,” Air India said in a statement shared by ANI.
Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV
