Aditya-L1 Science Support Cell conducts workshop for students on the Sun, Aditya-L1 mission

Aditya-L1 Science Support Cell (AL1SSC) recently conducted a workshop for students from various institutes and universities to expose them to the basic processes of the Sun, Aditya-L1 mission, observational data analysis, and the current problems that young researchers on the subject can address.

Speaking about the workshop, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences Director Prof Dipankar Banerjee said: “This workshop will help in developing the next generation of solar physicists spread across various institutes and universities in India.”

“It can train younger people from the university sector so that the user community can grow with time and would promote utilisation of data from Aditya L1 by a large number of students and scientists across India.”

The workshop was held between June 27 and July 6 by AL1SSC, a joint effort between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, an autonomous institute under the Centre’s Department of Science & Technology. The workshop was part of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences’ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on the occasion of 75 years of Indian independence. AL1SSC was set up to act as a community service centre for guest observers and provides tools and documentations required to understand, download, and analyse the data.

The Aditya-L1 is India’s first mission to study the Sun. The project provides scientists with the opportunity to take part in space-based instrumentation and observations. The Aditya-L1 project will enable a comprehensive understanding of the Sun’s dynamical processes and address some of solar physics’ outstanding problems.

The workshop covered talks and sessions on topics such as the Sun, the Aditya-L1 mission, observation techniques, and data analysis techniques by solar physics experts.

AL1SSC will organise more such workshops before and after the Aditya-L1 mission’s launch so that a larger community can explore the scientific data, leading to exciting outcomes.