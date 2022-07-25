Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif receive death threats on Instagram; one arrested: Mumbai Police

A man was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats against actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media, the Mumbai Police said on Monday after it had filed an FIR earlier in the day. The police had already initiated a probe after registering the case at the Santacruz Police Station.

According to the police, the threat to the couple was posted on Instagram, and the IP address of the user is currently being tracked. The case was filed after Kaushal lodged a complaint stating that his wife and him were threatened on the social media platform, while adding that the man was stalking Kaif.

The unidentified person was charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code Sections (IPC) including Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), a police official said.

“We have registered the FIR and are trying to get more details about the person,” the official had earlier told news agency PTI.

Kaif and Kaushal got married in December 2021 and recently returned from a trip to Maldives, where the duo celebrated the former’s 39th birthday.

The star couple joins the list of many celebrities, including Salman Khan, who have received life threats of late. Last month, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a letter, wherein they were threatened that they will meet the same fate as that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May this year. After the threat, Salman’s security was tightened and the actor is believed to have applied for a gun license for his safety.