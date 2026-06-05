The US Senate delivered a major legislative win to President Donald Trump after narrowly approving a bill that would provide an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement over the next three years. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are expected to consider it next week.

The Senate passed the legislation in a 52-47 vote on Friday morning, reported CNBC. No Democrats supported the bill, while one Republican broke ranks and voted against it. The proposal would significantly expand funding for immigration enforcement agencies and strengthen the administration’s efforts to carry out deportations and border security operations.

The bill adds to roughly $100 billion in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement funds that Congress approved last year but which remain unspent. Republicans stated that the new funding is necessary to support the administration’s immigration agenda, while Democrats questioned the need for additional money when substantial resources are already available.

According to CNBC, much of the debate surrounding the bill shifted away from immigration and focused on several controversial issues involving Trump administration initiatives and spending priorities.

Details of discussion

Lawmakers spent hours debating amendments that had little connection to immigration enforcement. One proposal sought to block the use of federal funds or private donations for a planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom that Trump wants to build on White House grounds, reported CNBC.

Another major point of contention involved a proposed “anti-weaponization” fund. Critics argued that the fund could allow taxpayer money to compensate Trump allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by government agencies.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer led efforts to eliminate the fund. He described it as a “slush fund” for Trump’s political allies and attempted to attach language to the bill that would permanently prohibit its use.

Schumer’s proposal created significant divisions among Republicans. Senators Susan Collins, Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan joined Democrats in supporting the effort. However, the amendment failed in a 50-49 vote.

After the vote, Schumer criticized Republicans for refusing to permanently block the fund, reported CNBC. “Republicans refused to permanently outlaw Trump’s $2 billion slush fund, leaving taxpayers to rely on nothing more than a promise from Donald Trump’s personal fixer,” Schumer said. “That is not accountability. That is a permission slip,” he added.

The White House and the Justice Department have already placed the fund on hold. However, uncertainty remains over its future. When reporters asked Trump whether the fund had been terminated, he replied, “I love it. I think it’s so important.”

What happens next for immigration bill?

The legislation will now head to the House of Representatives, where Republican leaders are expected to bring it up for consideration next week. If approved, the bill would provide substantial new funding to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol.

Nearly all of the money would support enforcement operations tied to Trump’s immigration crackdown. The administration has made deportations and border security central pillars of its policy agenda, and supporters argue that additional resources are required to sustain those efforts.

Several Republicans attempted alternative approaches to dealing with the controversial fund. Senator Thom Tillis said he wanted Congress to formally codify testimony from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that the administration was abandoning the program.

Tillis warned that leaving the issue unresolved could create political challenges for Republicans facing voters in November.

Later, Tillis introduced an amendment that would redirect the fund’s money toward fraud enforcement activities. The proposal failed in an 84-15 vote, although it received support from 12 Republicans, reported CNBC.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy also sought to eliminate the fund. He joined Democratic Senator Cory Booker in filing a friend-of-the-court brief supporting a federal court order that blocked the program last week.

In the filing, the senators argued that the fund “presents an immediate and dire threat to our constitutional order and the authority of Congress.”