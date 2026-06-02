Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when traveling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026.

Most travelers do not need a visa to transit in Germany, as long as they do not leave the International Airport Area. This is referred to as the “transit privilege”.

However, there are around 20 countries whose citizens need a visa to transit, even when they do not leave the transit area.

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With a German transit visa, you can stay in the airport’s international transit area for up to 24 hours. Leaving the airport’s international transit area with this visa is strictly prohibited and illegal.

This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties.

During Federal Chancellor Merz’s visit to India from 12 to 13 January 2026, it was announced that Germany intends to lift the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals in the near future.

This decision underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people between our countries and further strengthening economic ties.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Travelers should verify the latest rules with German authorities or their airline before departure.