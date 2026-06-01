India continues to be one of the largest sources of new green card holders in the United States. In Fiscal Year 2024, a total of 64,660 Indians obtained lawful permanent resident status — making it a landmark year for Indian immigration to the US. In total, the US granted green cards to 13,56,760 foreigners in FY 2024, of which nearly 5% were for Indians.

From the total of 64,660 Indians, 39,190 were adjustments of status — people already living in America on temporary visas like H-1B or F-1, who converted their status to permanent residency without leaving the country. The remaining 25,470 were new arrivals, entering the US as permanent residents for the first time.

The Numbers Grew Through the Year

The numbers climbed steadily through FY2024. The first quarter saw 14,140 Indians receive green cards, followed by a nearly flat 14,270 in the second quarter. The pace picked up in the third quarter with 16,970 — and then surged to 19,290 in the final quarter, the highest single quarter of the entire year.

Into FY2025

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the most recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data shows 15,460 Indians received green card status — a 9.33% increase in Q1 numbers year-on-year. Of those, 9,440 were adjustments of status and 6,010 were new arrivals.

Taken together, across FY2024 and Q1 of FY2025, a total of 80,120 Indians received green cards — 48,630 through adjustment of status and 31,480 as new arrivals. Roughly six in every ten Indian green card recipients were already on US soil when their permanent residency came through — a clear reflection of the long and well-documented pipeline from temporary work and student visas to permanent residency.

Naturalization: The Next Step

After becoming a lawful permanent resident, green card holders are legally allowed to apply for US citizenship through the process of Naturalization. In FY2024, 48,720 Indians were naturalised in America — a significant number that underlines how deeply embedded the Indian community has become in the fabric of American society.

Employment-Based Green Cards

To apply for a green card, one must be eligible under one of several categories available under US immigration law. The two most popular are through family and through employment.

In FY2024, a total of 170,980 employment-based green cards were issued across five preference categories. The largest share went to third preference applicants — skilled workers, professionals, and unskilled workers — at 48,490, followed closely by first preference priority workers at 46,960, and second preference professionals with advanced degrees or those of exceptional ability at 46,580. Fourth preference special immigrants accounted for 14,440 green cards, while fifth preference employment creation investors received 14,510.

Applying for Green Cards Is Getting Harder

Just as the pipeline of Indian green card applicants continues to grow, the rules around applying are tightening.

‘Adjustment of status’ is a process that allows non-immigrants to switch to a different visa classification and apply for a green card — all without leaving the US. But that convenience is now under threat. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a new policy stating that foreigners seeking adjustment of status must now do so through consular processing via the Department of State, outside of the country. Essentially, there is no change in the AoS rule, but officers have been asked to be stricter while processing green card applications.

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However, there is a silver lining for one key group. H-1B visa holders may feel relieved after US authorities confirmed that the policy introduced by the Trump administration will not impact H-1B visa holders and high-skilled workers in the near term.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.