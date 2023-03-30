How digital healthcare is improving access to women’s health and overall well-being

By Dr. Gowri Kulkarni

In recent years, the use of digital healthcare technology has revolutionized the approach towards healthcare. From telemedicine to health apps and wearables, technology is making healthcare more accessible and convenient, especially for women. It is essential to recognize how digital healthcare technology has improved women’s access to healthcare services, particularly those facing barriers due to distance or stigma. Digital healthcare has empowered women to take charge of their health and well-being, promoting a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system for women worldwide. Digital healthcare is not just changing the way we access healthcare services but also providing us with tools to manage our overall well-being.

One of the primary benefits of digital healthcare for women is improved access to healthcare services. Women, especially those in rural areas, often face barriers to accessing healthcare due to distance, transportation, and time constraints. Digital healthcare overcomes these barriers by providing remote access to healthcare services through telemedicine, online consultations, and remote monitoring. Women can avail healthcare consultations from the privacy and convenience of their own homes. Menstrual, sexual, and reproductive health issues are often stigmatized, making it difficult for women to discuss them openly. Online consultations offer a private and comfortable setting where women can talk about these sensitive topics without fear of judgement or shame. This also eliminates the need for travel, saving both time and money.

Digital healthcare is also empowering women by providing them with tools to manage their health and well-being. Health apps and wearables have made it easier for women to track their menstrual cycles, monitor their fitness levels, and manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Women can now take control of their health and well-being by monitoring their vitals, setting reminders for medications and appointments, and making informed decisions about their health.

Digital healthcare is also improving access to reproductive health services. Women can now access birth control and emergency contraception online through telemedicine. Women can also access sexual health education and resources through online platforms, reducing the stigma associated with reproductive health and promoting awareness and education.

Another significant benefit of digital healthcare for women is the ability to access mental health services. We could say that women are more likely to not discuss mental health issues, depression, and other health issues than men. Digital healthcare is making mental health services more accessible and convenient for women. Women can now access mental health services online through telemedicine, online therapy, and mental health apps, which offer personalized support, self-care tools, and resources.

Increased privacy and confidentiality: Digital healthcare allows women to access sensitive health services like reproductive, sexual and mental health with increased privacy and confidentiality. Women can consult with healthcare providers remotely and avoid the need to visit clinics or hospitals, which can be uncomfortable or inconvenient.

Improved patient engagement: Digital healthcare allows women to become more engaged in their healthcare by providing them with access to health data, educational resources, and self-care tools. Women can track their progress and monitor their health, making informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Greater accessibility for marginalized communities: Digital healthcare can be especially beneficial for women who belong to marginalized communities, such as those living in rural or low-income areas. These women may face barriers to accessing healthcare services due to distance, cost, or language barriers. Digital healthcare can provide these women with remote access to healthcare services, allowing them to receive care regardless of their location.

Personalized care: Digital healthcare allows for personalized care that is tailored to a woman’s unique needs and preferences. Women can access customized health services and receive individualized recommendations for their health and well-being.

Improved healthcare outcomes: Digital healthcare is improving healthcare outcomes for women by allowing for early diagnosis, timely treatment, and improved management of chronic conditions. Women can access healthcare services sooner and receive regular monitoring, which can lead to improved health outcomes and a better quality of life.

Digital healthcare is a game-changer for women, providing them with accessible, affordable, and empowering healthcare services that enable them to take charge of their health and well-being. With the rapid evolution of technology, we can anticipate even more remarkable advancements in digital healthcare, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system that caters to the diverse needs of women worldwide.

(The author is a Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)