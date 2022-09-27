A glimpse into Indian consumers’ expectations for cosmetic treatments and consumption insights

By Dr Chytra V Anand

The fascination with beauty and skincare in India has grown leaps and bounds in recent times, and understandably so, given that the culture of beauty is deeply rooted in the country. The days when beauty was an aspect of social class and the cosmetic treatments and products you access gave away your economic status are long gone, as are the days when cosmetic treatments were considered a ‘girl thing’. With cosmetic treatments becoming more accessible and sought-after, the Indian skincare and derma cosmetics market generated an estimated revenue of a whopping USD 188.2 million in 2021. The same is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2021 and 2030.

Today, with changing lifestyles, demographic growth, cutting-edge technology, and improving economic and social conditions thanks to rising per capita and disposable income, India is quickly heading towards becoming a leader in the global cosmetics industry. But for a bit of self-introspection, what are Indian consumers looking for when it comes to cosmetic treatments? What does their consumption tell industry players?

Laser hair removal: A sought-after cosmetic procedure

Body hair removal has become one of the most popular cosmetic procedures done across the world today. But compared to shaving, waxing, or using an epilator or a trimmer, laser hair removal is a more permanent hair removal method that has gained immense traction of late. Especially in urban India, laser hair removal has quickly gained popularity, with mothers even bringing their 16-year-olds for Laser hair removal.

In 2021, the global laser hair removal market was valued at USD 798.6 million , with an estimated CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030. Given that laser hair removal is a one-time procedure, although one has to sit through multiple sessions, the results, when done by a reliable cosmetic professional, are impressive. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment for laser hair removal, especially in countries like India and China.

Chemical Peels and Medical Clean-ups

A cosmetic procedure where a chemical solution is applied to your skin to remove the top layers, Chemical Peels ensure that the skin becomes smoother and clearer, making it radiant. On the other hand, a Medical Clean-up, in the simplest terms, is the procedure of cleaning your skin, ridding impurities like blackheads and white head spots to clear clogged pores. Besides, Medical Clean-ups are also beneficial for people struggling with acne scars, making it a popular procedure that an increasing number of people are choosing. For Chemical Peels, the market size is expected to touch USD 68.81 million between 2021 to 2025, making their popularity surge.

The 30+ skincare and cosmetic procedure

As we grow older, our skin begins to age too, and wrinkles and fine lines begin to appear on our face. Cosmetic procedures like Hydra Facials and skin maintenance with Laser Photofacials are a weekly must-do for 30-45-year-olds to ensure their skin is supple and glowing. Apart from this, the perception of Indian consumers when it comes to cosmetic treatments like Botox and Fillers has begun to change. These are no longer viewed as taboo as people now realise that they give your skin a lift.

Such treatments are also no longer only available for a certain section of society, like the wealthy. Botox and Fillers are now available to everyone, and consumers are looking at them from a skin maintenance standpoint rather than as a luxury, unnecessary treatment. Annually, the Botox segment is registering 20-25% growth in the country – proof of evolving consumer preferences and the rising popularity of such treatments. Besides these, derma cosmetics and medical skin care have also gained a fair amount of traction, with skincare aficionados looking for effective and efficient skin care procedures that are non-surgical.

Stem cell therapy for luscious locks

Alongside our skincare, taking care of our mane is equally important. For people struggling with hair fall, flaky and dry scalp, and other issues that affect your hair, stem cell therapy is the answer. Often done annually, stem cell therapy helps rejuvenate your hair cells to retain hair and repair damage. And with the global hair restoration market standing at over USD 4.2 billion in 2020, we can safely say it’s here to stay.

Bottomline

With consumerism changing face gradually and Indian consumers gaining access to world-class cosmetic treatments that are non-surgical, which still trump surgical procedures, the future of the Indian cosmetic treatments market shines bright. As long as the procedures are done by qualified and experienced professionals and are reliable and effective, the demand for such cosmetic procedures will continue to grow.

(The author is founder ofKosmoderma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)