Replicating India’s emergency medical care model in emerging countries

By Prabhdeep Singh

Emergency Medical Response is critical to a robust healthcare system. Trauma management and emergency care need to be a key focus area when we look at the scale and population of a country such as India. Realizing this criticality, emergency medical services are today a focus area both for the Government and several technology-driven start-ups. In recent years, the Government of India has taken some significant steps to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country through a slew of reforms. A number of initiatives such as PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna), AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna), improved medical education, efforts by the Ministry of AYUSH, Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Packages have helped create a comprehensive healthcare paradigm for new India. The Government also recently launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), an integrated emergency response mechanism with a single emergency number 112 to address varied emergencies faced by citizens.

Start-ups in healthcare and health-tech space are taking forward the work done by the Government in the space. Ambulance and triage services in India are undergoing a huge change in terms of technology, equipment and trained personnel. Many start-ups are helping manage casualties in the critical golden hour, a period when immediate primary medical care can help stabilise the patient to remain viable for detailed treatment later. The patient, in most cases, is responsive during the golden hour, and primary medical aid can help him get through the time taken to reach a hospital and access proper medical care.

Developing and emerging countries in Asia and Africa, with similar healthcare and related issues, can take a leaf out of India’s book to solve their healthcare woes. With larger population per sq km, and lack of trained personnel, the healthcare infrastructure of many emerging countries is reeling under enormous pressure. Their EMS system is far from appropriate, which results in high casualties. Furthermore, unlike India, many of these countries have a weak start-up ecosystem and their technological advancements are still in nascent stages to be able to cater to emergency healthcare challenges. While some of them have been able to improve their mortality rates, and a few other markers of health index, their EMS systems are ailing, and just like India, they can develop rapidly if they follow in its footsteps.

Developing a robust EMS: While developing a robust EMS is possible, understanding the prerequisites is necessary to work upon the gaps and address them. Hospitals, especially public sector hospitals, have resource constraints and a weak infrastructure, which makes it tough to treat and manage medical emergencies. The lack of training for medical personnel, an outdated fleet of ambulances, and legal compliances are prominent barriers. Additionally, the lack of clarity on the roles and liabilities of various stakeholders, standardization and enforcement issues are a hindrance.

Swift ambulance dispatch: Ambulance arrival is of critical importance during emergencies. A patient’s condition deteriorates with time and emergency medical care can help them stabiliseand is essential to help them reach the nearest healthcare facility to access treatment. With the help of technology and positioning of ambulances in strategic locations, help can reach at the earliest and lives can be saved during the crucial golden hour.

EMTs and qualified team of paramedics: EMTs and paramedics are indispensable for ambulances. They can prevent the patient’s condition from further deterioration while in transit. The golden hour service they provide, retains the patient’s responsiveness to the medical care they may receive, after reaching the hospital.

Triage (understanding how critical a situation is): Through the experience of handling such patients, EMTs and paramedics can judge the nature of the medical emergency and the kind of medical attention required. Technology again comes to the aid of the EMTs who can access the digital health records of the patient and keep a minute-by-minute note of how the patient is responding to emergency care. Through this, they can be quick on their heels to decide on the patient’s condition.

Destination Selection: The triage can help the EMTs decide the time on hand and select the nearest hospitals that would be the best for the patient’s care and revival. Once the patient is free from imminent danger, shifting them to the hospital of their choice would be possible.

Start-ups in the emergency segment in India have been working tirelessly to develop a system replicating the 911 model prevalent in the United States. Through their efforts, they are creating a effective EMS system, which, if replicated, can help emerging countries reduce casualties caused by factors listed above. Intelligent use of technology and logistics offers a scalable model that can help Governments, corporate partners, hospitals, hotels, health facilities in rural areas and patients across segments have access to rapid emergency service during the golden hour while allowing them to maintain focus on their core areas. This model would be a boon during future health emergencies or pandemics like the recent and unprecedented COVID 19 crisis.

(The author is Founder and CEO, StanPlus. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)