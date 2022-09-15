Ami Lifesciences appoints Amit Kaptain as CEO

Ami Lifesciences on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Kaptain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. According to the company, Amit will be responsible for building business strategy and longstanding global partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies by developing products in niche therapeutic areas, and thereby becoming a reliable partner of choice from India.

“Prior to joining Ami Lifesciences, Amit worked as COO at Aurore Lifesciences. Prior to that Amit worked at Dr. Reddy’s (DRL) for 7 years in various leadership roles and managed one of the top 10 P&L’s in the API industry globally. At DRL, Amit was also responsible for product portfolio & strategy, customer service and new market development. At Ranbaxy, Amit was Head of Global API Sales & Marketing and was responsible for driving new product development. Amit spent ~6 years with Sun Pharma where he was responsible for sales & marketing in India, Far & South-East Asia. He is a B.Sc. in Chemistry and Master of Marketing Management, NMIMS from University of Mumbai,” the company stated on Thursday.

The company stated that the with over 20 years of experience in the API industry, Amit is a seasoned professional in driving sales, marketing and operations across global markets and has worked with large Indian MNCs such as Dr. Reddy’s, Ranbaxy, and Sun Pharma.

“India has emerged as a major pharmaceutical hub and witnessed increasing demand for APIs from around the globe. With our scientific and technological capabilities, research and manufacturing competencies, Ami Lifesciences is poised to maximise its impact on the global pharmaceutical industry. We are delighted to welcome Amit to the team. Amit has 20+ years of strong domain expertise in the API sector and has undertaken diverse leadership roles at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, SunPharma and Ranbaxy. We are confident that Ami Lifesciences will emerge as one of India’s leading and reliable API supplier under Amit’s leadership,” Girish Chovatia, Chairman and Managing Director, Ami Lifesciences said in a statement.

On his appointment, Amit Kaptain said that he is very excited to be a part of the Ami Lifesciences growth story, and to partner with Girish Chovatia and the Kedaara team.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Ami Lifesciences growth story, and partner with Girish Chovatia and the Kedaara team. I am personally very excited about the prospects of the API industry and will leverage Ami Lifesciences’ strong product portfolio, R&D capabilities, and manufacturing competencies to create a world-class leader which will be a reliable partner of choice in India. I am looking forward to working with the experienced team of Ami Lifesciences to achieve the company’s vision, growth, and expansion plans,” Amit Kaptain said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Practo appoints senior doctors to strengthen its medical team