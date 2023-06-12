The emerging role of wearable technology in cardiovascular disease prevention and management

By Dr. Sharanabasappa Hallad

The integration of wearable technology in healthcare has seen increased growth in the previous decade, presenting great prospects for the prevention and management of diseases. Wearable technology has emerged as a promising instrument in cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention and management. CVD is a prominent contributor to worldwide morbidity and mortality. Consequently, it becomes imperative to cultivate pioneering strategies to enhance CVD prevention and management.

Wearable technology, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical-grade wearable devices, has garnered popularity among individuals endeavouring to facilitate their overall well-being and physical fitness. These devices are equipped with an array of sensors such as accelerometers, heart rate monitors, and electrocardiograms (ECG), enabling users to meticulously monitor their levels of physical activity, sleep patterns, and heart rate variability (HRV). Moreover, wearable technology can furnish continuous surveillance of vital signs, thereby facilitating early detection of risk factors associated with CVD and empowering individuals to take proactive measures in managing their health.

One of the most pronounced advantages of wearable technology lies in its capability to furnish real-time monitoring and feedback, which assumes particular significance in CVD prevention and management. For instance, wearable devices can continuously monitor an individual’s heart rate and rhythm, promptly identifying any irregularities that may indicate an underlying cardiac ailment. This critical information can be expeditiously relayed to healthcare professionals, enabling early intervention and treatment.

Furthermore, wearable technology can effectively aid individuals in making well-informed decisions about their lifestyle choices. For instance, wearable devices can track physical activity levels and provide gentle reminders to engage in movement when an individual has remained sedentary for prolonged periods. Additionally, these devices can furnish insights regarding dietary habits and nutrition, empowering individuals to make healthier choices and effectively manage their weight.

Another substantial advantage of wearable technology is its potential to enhance patient engagement and adherence. Wearable devices can deliver motivational messages, reminders, and incentives to bolster individuals’ commitment towards their health goals. This attribute is paramount in CVD prevention and management, where lifestyle modifications and medication adherence play pivotal roles.

Moreover, wearable technology can facilitate remote patient monitoring, affording healthcare professionals the means to track the health status of patients remotely. This feature is invaluable for individuals grappling with chronic conditions like heart failure, necessitating regular monitoring while facing challenges physically accessing healthcare facilities. Remote monitoring also confers healthcare professionals with access to real-time data, empowering them to make well-informed decisions regarding patient care.

Wearable technology has emerged as an up-and-coming CVD prevention and management tool. Its capacity to provide real-time monitoring and feedback, facilitate remote patient monitoring, and enhance patient engagement and adherence endows it with substantial value within the healthcare industry. Nonetheless, further research is imperative to comprehensively ascertain wearable technology’s efficacy in CVD prevention and management. Notwithstanding, wearable technology represents an extraordinary opportunity to facilitate cardiovascular health and alleviate the burden of CVD globally.

(The author is a Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli.)