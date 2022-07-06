HealthPlix achieves 20 million patients mark, consultation with diabetologists top the charts

HealthPlix Technologies on Wednesday announced a milestone of over 20 million patients treated on the platform. The company claims that HealthPlix has played a pivotal role in India’s healthcare industry by managing patient engagement for doctors during the pandemic and beyond.

“The company has witnessed a surge in patient engagement with a 100% increase in H1-2022 vis-à-vis H1-2021. Today doctors are using the platform to serve 1.4 million+ patients every month across 16 specialities. The total number of Diabetologist doctor consultations done to date led all other specialities. Interestingly, Dermatologists have seen a 50% increase in consultations in H1-2022 followed by Neurologists (37%), Cardiologists (34%) when compared to the same time frame last year,” the company stated on Wednesday.

“Our platform empowers doctors to drive better health outcomes for their patients by providing clinical decision support at the point of care. We have witnessed a surge in adoption and usage of the web-specific AI-powered EMR and Mobile EMR, bridging the gap between people and healthcare. The HealthPlix platform is trusted by doctors across the country, contributing significantly to the government’s vision of digital transformation in the healthcare ecosystem,” Elated on the milestone, Prashant Parmar, Head Sales (Doctor Growth), HealthPlix Technologies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are happy with the recent milestone of 20 million+ patients on our platform. To fulfil patient demands, healthcare providers need to adopt digital tools that improve the patient-doctor relationship. HealthPlix is that digital tool solving fundamental problems doctors face at the point of care,” Burhanuddin Pithawala, Head of Growth – Marketing & Operations, HealthPlix Technologies, stated.

The company currently serves close to 2.2 per cent of India’s patient population and is working towards national health missions like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission(ABDM), it stated.

HealthPlix recently announced the launch of the mobile version of its AI-powered EMR and it is available on all Android and iOS devices today.