Healthcare digital revolution: Treating beyond boundaries

By Bhagwat Dhingra

If we look closely, we will see that digital technology and healthcare are made for each other. Experts are working tirelessly to develop technologies that are revolutionizing and streamlining healthcare services. These innovations are enhancing the diagnoses and treatment of chronic and short-term illnesses, among others. Moreover, as they help detect health issues early on, the cost of healthcare is likely to fall drastically and also help customize services according to individual needs.

Technology, as any other field, is playing a vital role in the digitization process for the fast-evolving healthcare sector. In fact, the industry should consider pursuing real transformation for better connected and integrated data and information systems. Not just the healthcare system, but its allied sectors, too, such as radiology, diagnostics, medical technology and health insurance, have reaped the benefits of technology. The objective of digital transformation in the healthcare sector is implementation of innovative solutions to optimize workflow processes and compliances, manage patients’ health and, at the same time, reduce costs.

How Digitization is Revolutionizing the Sector

Healthcare has been adopting such technologies as AI, 3D printing and such others that are revolutionizing the sector. To stay relevant in this fast-changing world, health experts are also working remotely. Thus, people can easily get treatment for all kinds of illnesses from anywhere globally. The pandemic, on its part, has increased the need for remote healthcare services. And, today, experts are working beyond boundaries.

Digital solutions have been developed and implemented to enable providers to save cost and time, help patients take control of their health data and allow stakeholders to change their business models to include more personalized treatments for patients. Technology has also proved to be immensely effective in detecting, managing, and curing several diseases that were earlier believed to be difficult.

Key Challenges, Uses of Digital Technology

The challenges that the healthcare system is facing while adopting a digital health strategy include interoperability, cyber security, privacy and misinformation.

No one could ever imagine that the integration of IT with healthcare would emerge as the key pillar in the healthcare delivery system in India. Although the pandemic has created many challenges, it has made the healthcare industry adopt and innovate disease management systems faster and bridge the gap between technology and the traditional healthcare structure by improving patient safety and care.

Earlier, there used to be rampant reports of misdiagnoses due to human error, but, with technology, such errors have now been replaced by instant and accurate diagnoses. For instance, AI is used in oncology to detect cancer; ML applications help detect cases of bleeding tissues accurately. Besides, many complex procedures are supported by AI-driven robots.

Why is digital healthcare important?

Technology-enabled platforms like AI help people get more oriented and focused healthcare facilities. People are also able to get services whenever and wherever they need. Digital health practitioners offer personal recommendations early on to people, thereby helping them keep several health issues in check. Therefore, the right treatment procedures and interventions are being delivered at the right time.

Connect with ease

Earlier, patients had to go through a series of formalities at doctors’ clinics or hospitals—the reception desk, long-drawn paperwork, assistants and so on—and had to wait much longer to connect with a doctor. Technology is helping patients to directly connect with a doctor instead of waiting in long queues, so problems can be solved much faster.

Responsive healthcare

With each passing day, the number of people living with chronic diseases is increasing, so, there is huge pressure on the healthcare system to control such diseases around the world. This is where highly responsive digital healthcare plays a decisive role. It offers platforms so that people can get treatment as soon as possible from remote corners of the country, thus reducing the burden on healthcare facilities based in big towns and cities.

AI in healthcare

At present, smart technologies are redefining the healthcare space. A report says AI in the Indian healthcare space is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 50.9% by 2025. AI offers some unique applications, like virtual health assistants and chatbots that are designed with this technology to help patients get answers to all their queries immediately. AI also makes it possible for patients to get personalized therapies according to their health condition and lifestyle.

Bridging the gap with Telemedicine

Today—especially during the pandemic times—virtual care has gained prominence. With remote and digital consultations, patients were able to consult with doctors virtually which assisted in bridging the vast accessibility gap. As the healthcare sector became overburdened, remote care became a viable option over traditional patient check-ups and consultations. Besides mitigating the risk of infections, telemedicine improved accessibility, which matters a lot in India where Tier-II and Tier-III cities and rural areas struggle for medical access.

Reducing burden on doctors

Physician, or doctor, burnout is an issue that has been troubling them worldwide for long. Studies show that doctors spend two hours on administrative tasks, such as prescription paperwork, clinical documentation and so on for every hour spent on patient care. This results in high burnout levels. But, with automation, things are changing. AI-based voice-recognition software helps them document many clinical encounters. Additionally, speech-recognition software helps providers schedule follow-up appointments and generate e-mail, orders, and prescriptions, billing and collecting payments and so on. When these technologies are used effectively, they can reduce the administrative burden and streamline processes both before and after patient care.

Healthcare is on a journey of constant evolution. Over the past decade, most healthcare companies and their providers have adapted to changing cost structures, consumer demands and business models. The sector has undergone a sea change—from in-person to a hybrid virtual care system. Moreover, in a market traditionally dominated by incumbents, digital revolution has brought in new entrants, thereby challenging the status quo with a digital-first outlook to the entire healthcare delivery model.

(The author is a MD & Founder, Medisage. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)