Elsevier and Gramin collaborate to help support remote management of maternal and infant health

Elsevier’s AI-enabled ClinicalPath Primary Care India solution facilitates automated screenings at grassroot level.

The collaboration allows Gramin to conduct AI-based automated screenings, for multiple health conditions based on the latest Indian Standard Treatment Guidelines. (Representational image)

Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics, today announced the availability of ClinicalPath Primary Care India – its clinical decision support solution – across all Gramin centres in India.

The collaboration allows Gramin to conduct AI-based automated screenings, for multiple health conditions based on the latest Indian Standard Treatment Guidelines.

Beginning with antenatal care for expecting mothers in rural, remote areas, the initiative helps to improve access to care in remote areas and the quality of healthcare at the grassroots level.

ClinicalPath Primary Care India is a clinical decision support tool that merges multiple guidelines to facilitate personalized care advice and ease of screening to support frontline healthcare workers in providing effective care for maternal and infant health with sometimes complex conditions.

The solution recommends suggestions based on specific questions during patient screenings at the point- of-care. This results in earlier identification of high-risk cases for healthcare workers to initiate proactive patient management and optimizing clinical impact.

The collaboration between Gramin and Elsevier can potentially support local communities and patients from remote areas in the following ways –

1) Early detection of high-risk situations – Notification of high risk cases from regular screenings, round the clock health helpline availability; regular screenings and follow ups for registered members if they sign these up.

2) Equity of service – Equity of care and advice for pregnant women in remote areas and metro cities.

3) Care accessibility – Either digitally through mobile phones or in-person at the centre

4) On-demand availability – No ASHAs required,

