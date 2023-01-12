Volkswagen’s global EV deliveries up 24% in 2022

Volkswagen continues to make progress with the transformation to e-mobility: at around 330,000 units, worldwide deliveries of all-electric vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicles – BEVs) grew 23.6 percent year-on-year.

Overall, Volkswagen brand deliveries of all drive types were slightly down on the previous year due to the strained supply situation: 4.56 million vehicles (-6.8 percent) were delivered to customers worldwide in 2022.

The order backlog remains very high. In Europe, around 640,000 customers have placed orders for Volkswagen models across all drive types (+18 percent).

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales said: “We achieved a solid sales result in 2022 despite persistent supply bottlenecks. The pronounced growth in BEV models confirms that with our attractive product portfolio, we are on the right track to becoming the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.”

The roadmap is clear: with the ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is stepping up the pace of its electric campaign with ten new electric models by 2026. Volkswagen already has the broadest portfolio of electric models. By 2026, the brand will have the right product in every segment, from the entry-level e-car with a target price of under

€25,000 to the new flagship ID.72.

ID.4 is Volkswagen’s top electric world car



Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. models are meeting with a positive response in global automotive markets. With around 170,000 units delivered to customers in 2022, the ID.4 is the Volkswagen Group’s top electric world car.

In China, the company’s largest sales market, Volkswagen more than doubled deliveries of the all-electric models from the ID. family: 143,100 ID.33, ID.4 and ID.64 were handed over to customers there in 2022 (+102.9 percent).

There was also a major boost in sales in North America: in total, the company delivered 22,700 ID.4 (+27.7 percent) in the region.

With deliveries of around 8,900 units, the ID.4 was the bestselling electric car in Sweden. That makes an ID. model the top-selling BEV car in Sweden for the third year in a row (2020: ID.3; 2021: ID.4).

Electric mobility campaign: more than 5,80,000 cars based on the MEB delivered

Volkswagen has already reached the first milestone in its electric mobility campaign. Since the first ID.3 was handed over to a customer in September 2020, Volkswagen has delivered more than 5,80,000 models from the ID. family worldwide. The technical basis for the ID. models are the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

Last week, Volkswagen showcased the latest addition to the ID. family – a specially camouflaged ID.7 – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With the sedan, Volkswagen is expanding its electric portfolio into the upper-middle-class high-volume segment.

SUV trend continues

Despite a challenging market environment, Volkswagen delivered around 4.56 million vehicles across all drive types to customers in 2022 (-6.8 percent).

SUVs are the fastest-growing market segment. Volkswagen quickly adapted its portfolio to this trend. The share of SUVs in total deliveries has risen to 45 percent (+4 percent). In the USA, over 80 percent of Volkswagen’s deliveries are in the SUV segment. In Europe, the T-Roc is the best-selling vehicle in the SUV market.

Volkswagen expects 2023 to be another volatile and challenging year due to persistent semiconductor supply bottlenecks. The company nevertheless anticipates a gradual improvement in the supply situation, with production stabilizing as the year progresses.

“We are doing our utmost to reduce delivery times for our customers still further and to lower the high order backlog as quickly as possible,” Board Member for Sales Labbé said.