Pinnacle Industries announces ‘EvolutioNARI’ to recruit women in the automotive space

Pinnacle Industries has announced one of the largest women-only recruitment campaigns christened as ‘EvolutioNARI’ with an aim to provide a platform for talented and experienced women professionals and engineers to reboot their professional journey who have taken a career sabbatical due to various reasons such as family commitments, relocation, or other pressing commitments.

‘EvolutioNARI’ recruitment campaign claims to offer them a chance to restart their career, polish their skills, gain new proficiencies, and help them reassimilate into the corporate culture enabling them to thrive in a supportive and diverse work environment.

The first recruitment drive will be conducted from 23rd to 24th February 2023 at the manufacturing facility of Pinnacle Industries in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Interested female candidates can register and apply through https://pinnacleindustries.com/evolutionari-campaign/ or through QR Code available across Pinnacle Industries’ digital platforms, or walk in on 23rd or 24th February at the company’s Pithampur facility. The company encourages all women engineers and professionals who meet the job qualifications and requirements to apply, regardless of their career break duration.

Speaking on the launch of the women-only recruitment campaign, Arihant Mehta, President of Pinnacle Industries Limited, said “We are excited to launch “EvolutioNARI”, to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the manufacturing, engineering, and automotive industry. We strongly believe that with the increased women talent pool, we will be able to create a more holistic and inclusive workplace, which is a strong growth driver for innovation, precision and outclass performance. We recognize that women’s talent continues to represent an underutilized resource, especially in the automotive & manufacturing sector. With this initiative, we are looking to gain a competitive advantage by hiring skilled women professionals looking to reboot their careers.

To kick off, Pinnacle Industries is targeting to hire mechanical, electrical, and robotics women engineers with at least one year of experience. The company is also looking at hiring skilled professionals under R&D, Purchase, Tool, Operations, Tailoring, Stores, Administration, HR, and Finance functions. The company is also providing immediate joining to qualified women candidates with a reduced probation period and retention bonus.