MG launches Changemakers-Season 4 co-partnered with 101India

MG Motor India announced the launch of the 4th season of its ‘MG Changemakers’ initiative organised in collaboration with 101 India, 101India is a youth-focused digital content brand that defies the traditional norms of society. This initiative is in line with MG and 101India’s aim to honour and recognise Indian women willing to change society with their sheer intent and passion.

MG Changemakers will be emphasising ‘Sustainability’ as a collective imperative and an individual calling, this year.

Keeping in line with the three preceding seasons, this year’s MG Changemakers will also applaud heroes in their own right. The standard-bearers of change and inspirational individuals, this year’s impactful changemakers are six remarkable women who have been at the forefront of pioneering and constructively innovative sustainable interventions in society. These stalwarts not only eloquently echo the company’s spirit of sustainability but also inspire countless others to follow in their footsteps.

The six women are:

Dr. Janak Palta McGilligan, is a Padam Shri recipient who has empowered more than 2 lakh rural and tribal women and girls.

Jal Saheli, who is working in Bundelkhand on water-related issues. She has helped avert droughts in over 100 villages and has helped build 450 check dams and 56 lakes.

Chandani Khandelwal, a Bhubaneswar-based graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), is involved in the manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging made of bamboo, grass, and leaves, and in so doing, provides livelihood to 500 female artisans.

Monisha Narke makes school desks out of cartons and recycles 750 tonnes of garbage every year.

Licypriya Kangujam often referred to as ‘India’s Greta Thunberg’, is one of the youngest global climate activists.

Nalini Shekar, co-founder, and Executive Director of Hasiru Dala passion lie in helping unorganized garbage industry workers regain dignity, have better access to stable employment, and provide for their families’ social security.

MG Changemakers was first introduced in 2018 to recognise and honour the spirit of women who inspire societal change. Since then, the initiative has accredited multiple women who work to improve their communities and empower individuals.