May discount offers on Mahindra SUVs

Mahindra has announced new offers and discounts on select variants and models of its cars in May, 2022.

The company is offering benefits and offers on the following models:

Alturas – The 7-seater SUV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 220,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 11,500. Additionally, free accessories worth upto Rs 20,000 contribute to a maximum benefit of more than Rs 300,000 under the A category.

Scorpio – The S3+ and S5 models of the SUV are being offered with a maximum benefit of Rs 29,000 under the A category with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, free accessories worth upto Rs 5,000 with the S3+ variant and Rs 15,000 with the S5 variant are available.

XUV300 – The W6 Petrol AMT, W8 Petrol, and W8 option of the SUV is being offered with a maximum benefit of Rs 52,800 under the A category with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, free accessories worth upto Rs 10,000 are being offered. The cash discounts on the mentioned variants range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 13,800.

Bolero – With maximum benefits of Rs 19,000, the Mahindra Bolero is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and an additional free accessories of worth upto Rs 6,000.

Marazzo – The 8-seater SUV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on M2 variant and Rs 15,000 on M4 and M6 variants. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200 is also available.

Interestingly, there are no offers and discounts on their Bolero Neo, XUV700, and Thar SUVs.