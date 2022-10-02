Hero Vida electric scooter, sets up first-of-its-kind installation in Gurugram

Hero MotoCorp’s mobility brand, Vida, is all set to launch its first product on October 7, 2022. To enhance customer experience, the brand has set up a unique, one-of-its-kind installation at Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

The much-talked-about installation captures the journey of the making of India’s not-first electric scooter. Several actual parts and prototypes that were rigorously tested at Hero MotoCorp’s world-class R&D centre, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur, have been put in a glass case for the world to see.

The numerous parts and prototypes exemplify the rigour, safety norms and protocols that have been put in place while developing the scooter. An ode to the company’s sustainability focus, the parts are recyclable.

The installation showcasing Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing and R&D excellence, highlights the prototypes, distance and time that have gone into developing the product. A statement on the installation represents thoroughness.

According to Vida it has so far tested over 1006 prototypes that were tested across 200,000 kms across the country and the company also said it took 25,000 hours developing its electric scooter.

The installation has become the centre of attraction for customers, influencers, and the general public who are coming to get a sneak peek into the future mobility solution from Hero MotoCorp. The upcoming EV has already been creating waves of anticipation and excitement.

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Taiwan-based Gogoro for the development of its maiden electric scooter. Gogoro is known for its battery swapping technology, the technology promised on the new Vida scooter. Hero has also tied up with Ather Energy for the latter’s fast charging technology and says that its upcoming electric scooter will come with “a range of best-in-class features”.