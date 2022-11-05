Ampere breaches 16,500 two-wheeler sales milestone during the festive season

Greaves Electric, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton has announced its festive performance in sales of its “Ampere” brand of electric two-wheelers.

During the September-October 2022 festive period, Ampere broke all its past sales records and achieved a milestone sale of over 16,500 units as per Vahan data.

Moving beyond metros, Greaves also reinvigorated demand for affordable, clean-tech, last mile mobility in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh over last year.

The growth indicates that the EV industry has truly arrived at an inflection point, with consumer demand gaining steady velocity year-on-year.

Several factors contributed to these milestones. The recently concluded Ampere ‘Go Electric’ Fest, with financing options as well as corporate and B2B partnerships forged with several channels, including Flipkart, stimulated a surge in sales at a national scale, and enabled consumers to choose their preferred electric two-wheeler across India.

As a part of the contest, four lucky customers, from Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Odisha won a complimentary Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter.

Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “As one of the earliest entrants in the EV sector, Greaves has always committed itself to making last mile mobility a reality for the masses. It is truly a significant moment to witness the growth of electric two-wheelers across Tier I and Tier II cities as well, signalling that the future is indeed electric.”