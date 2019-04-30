Worldwide Box Office: Avengers Endgame to topple Avatar? James Cameroon’s 22 years reign threatened by Russo brothers

Avengers Endgame is on a record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. In every country, it has shattered records held by Hollywood or domestic films. In India, Avengers Endgame stormed into the Rs 100 crore club in just two days while its weekend collection was over Rs 155 crore nett. According to reports, it has added another over Rs 30 crore on Monday and will break the Rs 200 crore mark on Tuesday or Wednesday. Its unstoppable sprint at the box office is tumbling many records. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie clocked over Rs 50 crore business on all three days of its opening weekend, crossed Rs 155 crore in just three days eclipsing weekend collection of all Hindi films ever! It has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India to date. #AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO. \u2b50 Breaches \u20b9 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun] \u2b50 Crosses \u20b9 150 cr in *3 days* \u2b50 Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films \u2b50 Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 Taran Adarsh added that while the previous movie of the series by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers Infinity War collected Rs 94.30 crore in its opening weekend while getting a release on over 2,000 screens, Avengers Endgame garnered Rs 157.20 crore from 2,845 screens on opening weekend. Also Read |\u00a0Avengers: Endgame creates HISTORY! Demolishes box office records of Baahubali 2, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju Coming to worldwide box office collection, the chart has been ruled by Director James Cameroon whose two films have maintained an iron-like grip at the top two positions. Cameroon's romantic tragedy film Titanic, released in 1997, held the top spot for 12 years till the ace directors sci-fi flick Avatar was released in 2009 and shattered all box office records. The two movies are at the top two positions since then and James Cameroon is ruling the charts since then. Within four days of its release, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo directed Avengers Endgame has shot into number 17th at the all-time worldwide box office collection list and is zooming towards the top five slots for sure. But will it be able to topple Avatar from the numero uno position? It is tough but not unlikely. Released in 2009, Avatar grossed $ 2,787,965,087 at the worldwide box office. According to website boxofficemojo, the production budget of Avatar was $237 million. The Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana starrer movie not only ruled box office but was critically acclaimed as well. It received Nine Academy Awards nomination and won Three Oscars. Titanic, was released in 1997 and its worldwide box office collection is $ 2,187,463,944 according to boxofficemojo. Released by Paramount, Titanic's production budget was $200 million. The James Cameron directed movie shot its actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to fame. The movie went on to receive 14 Academy Awards nominations and won 11 Oscars. On the other hand, the top worldwide grosser Avengers movie is Avengers Infinity War which was released last year on April 27. Its worldwide box office collection is $ 2,048,359,754. Another Avengers movie in the top 10 is Avengers Age of Ultron, which was released in 2015 and collected $1,405,403,694 worldwide. Avenger Endgame, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and a host of other stars from MCU is currently at number 17 and has to take a giant leap to topple Avatar from the pole position.