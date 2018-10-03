​​​
Who is Binita Jain? All you need to know about the first crorepati of KBC 10

Assam's Binita Jain - a tuition teacher and a single mother - became the first contestant on the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati to win Rs 1 crore. Binita's winning moment was broadcast on Tuesday night and the lady has emerged as an inspiration for many.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 11:01 AM
Binita Jain after winning on Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Source: Twitter)

Assam’s Binita Jain – a tuition teacher and a single mother – became the first contestant on the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati to win Rs 1 crore. Binita’s winning moment was broadcast on Tuesday night and the lady has emerged as an inspiration for many. Binita’s journey to the hot seat wasn’t easy. Her husband had gone on a business trip 15 years ago but didn’t return. It was found that he was kidnapped by terrorists in 2003 and even as the family tried their best to bring him back, their efforts went in vain.

Binita joined a coaching centre as a teacher in her home town of Guwahati. She took up the job to look after her family and young kids. Today, Binita teaches social studies and English to a group of 125 students. Host Amitabh Bachchan was also touched by Binita’s inspiring journey. He said it was people like her that inspire him to keep going every day.

Watch Binita narrate her story:

 

For Rs 7 crore, Binita was asked ‘In 1987, who invented the first stock ticker?’. The correct answer to this question was Edward Calahan. However, unsure about it, Binita Jain decided to quit the show with Rs 1 crore prize money.

In the ongoing season, two contestants – Somesh Kumar Choudhary, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur and Sandip Savaliya, a graphic designer from Gujarat – had won Rs 25 lakh each before Binita. Last year, Anamika Majumdar from Jamshedpur had won Rs 1 crore in KBC 9.

