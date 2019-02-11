Grammy Awards 2019: Full list of winners in case you missed the show

(From left) Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Grammy Awards 2019 saw many firsts this year. Childish Gambino’s “This is America”, a fiery take on racism and police brutality in the country won the first big award – song of the year – along with the best music video and best rap performance. “This is America” also happens to be the first hip-hop track to win the ‘song of the year’ Grammy on Sunday, reported the Reuters.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama too made a surprise appearance at the star-studded event; Obama came in to support of singers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and host Alicia Keys who talked about the power of music.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the (Chicago) Southside to the ‘Who Run the World’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story,” Obama said at the event.

Grammys 2019 featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Katy Perry.

Lady Gaga won two Grammys for “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born” and took a third Grammy home for “Joanne” while Canadian rapper Drake, who was not expected to show up at the biggest event of the American music industry, made a surprise appearance too and accepted the Grammy for best rap song for “God’s Plan.”

Female rapper Cardi B who is known for outspokenness performed her song “Money,” and won her first ever Grammy for best rap album for “Invasion of Privacy.” English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa who started out by covering songs by other artists on video sharing website YouTube was adjudged best new artist. Singer Ariana Grande won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019, her first ever Grammy.

In a ceremony that was largely apolitical rapper Childish Gambino, the music alter ego of actor Donald Glover, did not show up to accept the award. In addition, leading nominee Kendrick Lamar also gave the Grammy a no-show in what is being seen as a snub by the two rappers for the previous disappointments when socially relevant rap material lost to pop or R&B at the Grammys in the past.

Here’s the full list of winners at the 61th annual Grammy Awards 2019 –

Best rap song: “God’s Plan” by Drake

Best country album: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves

Song of the year: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson

Best pop duo/group performance: “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best pop vocal album: “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Best R&B album: “H.E.R.” by H.E.R.

Best R&B song: “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James

Best R&B performance: “Best Part” by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Producer of the year, non-classical: Pharrell Williams

Best rap performance: (tie) “King’s Dead” by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, and “Bubblin” by Anderson.Paak

Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Best music video: Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love” by The Carters

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson’s “My Way”

Best rock song: “Masseduction” by St. Vincent

Best rock album: “From the Fires” by Greta Van Fleet

Best rock performance: “When Bad Does Good” by Chris Cornell

Best dance recording: “Electricity” by Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best country song: “Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)

Best reggae album: “44/876” by Sting & Shaggy

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies”

Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay’s “Tequila”

Best jazz vocal album: “The Window” by Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best alternative music album: “Colors,” Beck

Best comedy album: “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant’s “Sincera”

Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter’s “Faith _ A Journey for All”

Best folk album: Punch Brothers’ “All Ashore’

Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle’s “Look Up Child’

Best musical theater album: “The Band’s Visit”

Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You”

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly’s “Hiding Place”

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle’s “You Say”

Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir’s “Freedom”

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Greatest Showman”

Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Black Panther”

Best song written for visual media: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well”

Best music film: Quincy Jones’ “Quincy”

Best boxed or special limited edition package: “Squeeze Box: The Comp