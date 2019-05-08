Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir promises converting Ghazipur landfill into green space, cleaning Yamuna river

Updated: May 8, 2019 8:02:43 PM

The BJP's Gambhir unveiled his "vision document" on Wednesday for the East Delhi constituency from where he is contesting the elections against AAP's Atishi Marlena and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Conversion of Ghazipur landfill into a green space, utilisation of waste to generate energy, clean Yamuna project and a Delhi University campus in East Delhi are on the agenda of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir if he is elected in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s Gambhir unveiled his “vision document” on Wednesday for the East Delhi constituency from where he is contesting the elections against AAP’s Atishi Marlena and Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely.

“I want to convert the Ghazipur landfill into a green space the way the Karnal bypass was done. We will also make efforts to utilise the huge amount of waste to convert it into wealth in the form of energy,” Gambhir told reporters.

The former cricketer said his foundation was working with “Namami Gange” project to help clean the Yamuna river much before he decided to take the political plunge. “I had no plans to join politics then, forget contesting elections. My foundation was working on the project then also. I will work on making the ghats better,” he said.

Noting that Delhi University students have to travel to North Delhi as most colleges are there, Gambhir promised to set up Delhi University’s East Campus if voted to power.

“If IP University can have a East Delhi campus why not Delhi University. Why should the students be subjected to travelling that far,” he said. A multi-level parking and a sports complex also figured on Gambhir’s agenda for East Delhi. Polling in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi is scheduled for May 12.

