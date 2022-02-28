Why you need to master ‘thinking’ as a skill: Vishakha Singh, Founder & Curator, SHIFT

SHIFT stands for ‘Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking’, a three-week online and offline integrated programme that helps professionals and leaders develop a forward-thinking mindset to steer them and their teams towards success in a fast-changing business environment.

While most edtech platforms teach functional and technical skills, not many teach soft skills such as critical thinking. “Traditionally, thinking as a skill is assumed to be absorbed through other forms of learning,” says Vishakha Singh, the founder and curator of SHIFT, a course in ‘forward thinking’. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, she adds that the more the technology advances, the more the power of human thinking will be deployed. Excerpts:

Why most edtech platforms focus on functional and technical skills, not on soft skills?

Traditionally, thinking has not been treated as a skill to be learned. It is assumed to be absorbed through other forms of learning. But with so much distraction in modern times, it has become imperative to pay attention to thinking as a skill.Soft skills such as critical thinking, creative thinking, problem solving, communication and decision-making help one stay ahead of the curve and stay resilient, even when things don’t go as per plan. Pandemic was a big disruption, but businesses face disruptions due to other factors also, like technology-led disruption, law and regulation change (GST, demonetisation). It’s imperative for everyone to develop a growth mindset that will help one stay afloat and navigate through disruptions towards growth.

What exactly is the SHIFT leadership course?

It’s a curated set of ideas and habits that inculcates forward thinking. SHIFT stands for ‘Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking’, a three-week online and offline integrated programme that helps professionals and leaders develop a forward-thinking mindset to steer them and their teams towards success in a fast-changing business environment.We are all made up of our habits and choices. If we bring attention to our habits and inculcate a growth mindset by practising some mental models, our choices and decision-making will get better. These habits and ideas are based on mental models and are designed as behavioural interventions to further steer the mindset towards growth and success. The set of 15 habits and ideas shared through the SHIFT experience enable an individual to develop a forward-thinking approach. Learning skills like ‘inversion theory’, one of the habits from SHIFT, enhances decision-making, fostering a feeling of confidence in the person. Habits like ‘empathy mapping’ and ‘listening together’ develop the traits of an engaged leader. Ideas like ‘no marginal thinking’ and Boyd’s OODA model nurture the innovative side of mind.These 15 habits and ideas collectively develop forward thinkers—leaders who are confident, reflective, empathetic and innovative in their approach.

Do you partner with edtech players, corporates and universities to teach ‘forward thinking’ to their students/employees?

SHIFT is a journey. It is not limited to the duration of the course. Most of our subscribers are MNCs, new-age start-ups, universities and B-schools. CXOs and C-suite level professionals from Asian Paints, SBI, General Mills and many others from reputed companies have taken this course and found it beneficial.Today, not many academic platforms focus on incorporating soft skills into their courses. If the right opportunity presents itself, I would be open to associating with educational institutes/edtech platforms.

Are there any emerging careers in the field of forward thinking, or does it simply makes a person better in her existing or future roles?

Forward thinking helps you excel in your professional journey. The more the technology advances, the more the power of human thinking will be deployed.As far as careers in this field are concerned, social media has given rise to influencers across every field. You have an influencer to teach you how to manage fitness, you have an influencer to teach you how to colour your hair, and if tomorrow forward-thinking experts become influencers in thinking skills, yes there would be a direct career in that case.