West Bengal HS Result 2023: Steps to check marks on website wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12th Board Result 2023: After proper documentation, the heads of the institutions have to hand over the mark sheets and pass certificates to the students as early as possible.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
West Bengal Board Result 2023: Steps to Check WBCHSE Class 12th result 2023
West Bengal HS result 2023 at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS 12th Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Higher Secondary Examination (class 12th), 2023 results on Wednesday (May 24) at 12:30 noon. The results will be available on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

“The result of the Higher Secondary Examination 2023 will be published on 24th May 2023 at 12:00 noon through a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. The students can view/print their results from 12:30 p.m. on the same day through the websites, sms, and mobile app,” informed Tapas Kumar Mukherjee, Secretary WB Council of H.S. Education.

The original mark sheet, pass certificate, and related documents will be distributed on 31st May 2023 from 11:00 a.m.

“The original mark sheet, pass certificate & related documents will be distributed among the heads of the institutions or their authorised representatives on 31st May 2023 from 11:00 a.m. onwards through the distribution camps, to be also uploaded shortly on the Council’s website,” said Mukherjee.

After proper documentation, the heads of the institutions have to hand over the mark sheets and pass certificates to the students as early as possible.

WB 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

1 Go to wbresults.nic.in (or any of the official websites)

2 On the homepage of the website, click – West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023

3. Now students must enter the required details (like roll number and date of birth)

4 Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

5 Result will flash on the screen. Save it for future reference.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 13:17 IST

