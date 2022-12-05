Upskilling: How Indians studied on Coursera in 2022

In 2022, the top courses Indian learners took on Coursera—one of the world’s largest online learning platforms—largely related to job-relevant skills (in business, technology and data science).

Coursera is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 113 million registered learners, and India is one of its biggest markets, with about 16 million learners.

A Coursera India spokesperson told FE that foundational courses from Google’s certificates in data analytics, project management, UX design and IT support made it to the top-10 list, as did University of Michigan’s ‘Programming for Everybody’ course.

“With the demand for digital roles continuing to climb, learners clearly want to develop the right skills to go after emerging job opportunities,” the spokesperson said. “Learners also strived to hone their business skills needed to thrive in the global economy, including professional English-language competency, and an understanding of financial markets.”

In addition, Stanford University’s ‘Machine Learning’ got featured in the most popular course list for 2022. “The course is a perennially popular choice for those seeking to adapt to a workplace increasingly defined by AI-driven automation, and the explosion in demand for professionals with AI skills,” the spokesperson said.

The top-10 courses for 2022 are:

Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere: This is the first course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses equip learners with the skills they need to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. “Organisations need data analysts to help them improve processes, identify opportunities and trends, launch new products, and make thoughtful decisions,” the spokesperson said. “In this course, learners get introduced to the world of data analytics through hands-on curriculum developed by Google.”

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python): This course teaches learners the basics of programming computers using Python. It covers the basics of how one constructs a program from a series of simple instructions in Python. The course has no prerequisites and avoids all but the simplest mathematics. Anyone with moderate computer experience should be able to master the materials in this course.

Crash Course on Python: It is designed to teach learners the foundations to write simple programs in Python using the most common structures. No previous exposure to programming is needed.

Machine Learning: It’s a foundational online programme created in collaboration between DeepLearning.AI and Stanford Online. It teaches learners the fundamentals of machine learning and how to use these techniques to build real-world AI applications.

Foundations of Project Management: This course is the first in a series of six to equip learners with the skills they need to apply to introductory-level roles in project management. Project managers play a key role in leading, planning and implementing critical projects to help their organisations succeed.

Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design: It’s the first of a series of seven courses that equip learners with the skills needed to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience design. UX designers focus on the interactions that people have with products like websites, mobile apps and physical objects. Learners who complete the seven courses in this certificate program should be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs as UX designers. No previous experience is necessary.

HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers: In this course, learners learn the basic tools that every web page coder needs to know. They learn how to implement modern web pages with HTML and CSS. They will then advance to learning how to code pages such that its components rearrange and resize themselves automatically based on the size of the user’s screen.

English for Career Development: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in advancing their careers in the global marketplace. Learners learn about the job search, application and interview process in the US, while comparing and contrasting the same process in their home country. This course gives learners the opportunity to explore their global career path, while building their vocabulary and improving language skills to achieve their professional goals.

Financial Markets: Learners are given financially-savvy leadership skills and get introduced to risk management and behavioural finance principles to understand the real-world functioning of securities, insurance and banking industries.

Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions: This is the second course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses equip learners with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. Learners build on their understanding of the topics that were introduced in the first Google Data Analytics Certificate course. The material helps them learn how to ask effective questions to make data-driven decisions, while connecting with stakeholders’ needs.

