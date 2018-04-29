UPMSP Class 10 result 2018 out today: Uttar Pradesh students alert! Check UP Board result via SMS

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2018 out today!

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2018 out today: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the class 10th board examination today at 01:30 PM at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that were conducted from February 6 this year can check their results on the official website as soon as the result link has been activated. Along with the high school result, the board will also be announcing the intermediate or class 12th board examination today on the Uttar Pradesh results website. While the official website states that the class 10th results will be declared at 01:30 PM, while the class 12th results will be declared at 12:30 PM.

This year a total of a total of 66,37,018 students were registered for the UP Board examinations. Out of the total number of registered students, 36,55,691 appeared for the class 10th board examinations, while 29,81,327 students appeared for the 12th exams. In a move to crack down the cheating cases during the board examinations in the state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made sure that strict measures were used across all the board examinations centres in Uttar Pradesh. After this announcement was made, it was recorded that a total of 1,80,826 students missed their board examinations.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2018: Check scores via SMS-

The Uttar Pradesh board website will be pretty busy once the results have been declared. In such a case, candidates can check their results via SMS. In order to check their UP Board Result 2018 via SMS, all they need to do-

For Class 10, SMS ‘UP10ROLLNUMBER’ (without quotes) and send it to 56263.

For Class 12, SMS ‘UP12ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Steps to check result-

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP board at upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Now click on the link that says Class 10 results and click on it

Step 3. The result page will open on you computer screens

Step 4. Now enter your details like enrolment number and name

Step 5. Press submit after which your result will appear on your computer screens

Step 6. Take a print out for the future reference