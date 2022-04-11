Unacademy join hands with Delhi Police to prepare aspirants for competitive exams

Unacademy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to prepare in-service personnel of the Delhi Police and their children for competitve exams. As a part of the agreement, in the next four years Unacademy will conduct a series of aptitude tests to identify the meritorious children of Delhi Police employees and offer them free of cost study scholarships to prepare and crack the competitive exams.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Rakesh Asthana, IPS, Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Under the initiative, the children of Delhi Police personnel can avail 50% discount on the annual price of select courses at Unacademy. Students from class 10 till graduation can apply for the test.

In addition,750 girl children of Delhi Police personnel will receive free scholarships under Unacademy’s national program ‘Shikshodaya’.

Unacademy will also conduct a series of career guidance sessions at Delhi Police Public Schools to empower students on emerging career opportunities.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy claims to be India’s largest learning platform with a growing network of over 60,000 registered Educators and more than 62 million learners. It imparts courses in 14 Indian languages across 10,000 cities.

Read also: Unacademy launches its second store in Jaipur, after Delhi