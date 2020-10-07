  • MORE MARKET STATS

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

October 7, 2020 6:00 PM

While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each.

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one such fake university each.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 24 “self-styled, unrecognised institutions” in the country, terming them as “fake” with the maximum of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi.

“Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one such fake university each.

