Sunstone raises $35 million fund in Series C round, led by WestBridge Capital

Higher education startup, Sunstone has raised Series C round fund worth $35 million led by WestBridge Capital. The round saw participation from Alteria Capital as well. Founded by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru in the year 2019, Sunstone had raised $28 million in Series B in October 2021.

“The Indian higher education system is at the brink of a long overdue transformation. Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students. Over the years, we have made significant strides in the direction but still have a long way to go as the market opportunity and problem we’re trying to solve for, is very large,” Ashish Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Sunstone said.

According to Munjal, the fresh capital will be used to expand into new programmes, with a key focus on undergraduate tech programs. Further, the company claims to be present across over 35 cities in more than 40 institutions and is set to build capacities to expand into 100 cities across the country.

Starting with post graduate management education, Sunstone ventured into undergraduate programs in 2022 for the first time, registering a 10X growth in the past two years.

“Over the last year, we have seen Sunstone grow and continue to upgrade the quality of education provided to every student. Seeing the ever increasing demand and its potential to be a major disruptor, we are excited to double down our investment to support its mission of transforming the higher education sector in India,” Sandeep Singhal, managing partner, WestBridge Capital said

Sunstone is a higher education startup that works with academic institutions in up-skilling students for employability. The company claims to offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with focus on soft skills, personality development and provide students with a holistic educational experience. Furthermore, Sunstone strives to introduce accountability, accessibility and quality education for all. By making education outcome focused and industry relevant, the start-up aims to become the de-facto choice for every student who wishes to pursue a meaningful education.

Also read: University of Queensland partners with Asha Society India to uplift students from marginalised communities in India

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn