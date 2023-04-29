Significance of experiential learning, and why does it matter?

By Shally Gandhi

Nowadays, new technology is spreading widely across the spectrum by introducing various tools into the traditional academic curriculum, enhancing the education experience. One of the ongoing additions to the generic form of learning is experiential learning. This form of learning has emerged as a powerful approach to education, bringing the classroom to life and immersing students in meaningful, real-world experiences. “Through various experiences comes greater knowledge”; during a child’s academic years, they have the ability to fail and learn simultaneously. Absorbing knowledge via textbooks and lectures does not serve the purpose of learning today. The path of experiential learning works better in a fast-paced world of advanced technology.

Challenges of inculcating and introducing experiential learning at schools.

Although most schools recognize the value of experiential learning as an educational approach that engages students in active, hands-on learning, allowing them to apply theoretical concepts to practical situations, problem-solve, and reflect on their experiences, it is also a challenge to get the upcoming generation to embrace this format. This generation is busy with their gadgets and social media, and the era has changed drastically. In contrast, the previous generation, the millennials, were more attuned to the world of experiential learning. The diversity in resources makes it difficult for schools and parents to inculcate substantial value into a child’s growth.

How to make it inclusive?

To make experiential learning inclusive, schools can use a curriculum that explores the transformative impact of experiential learning on students’ academic and personal growth and delves into how it prepares them for the complexities of the modern world. From scientific experiments and field trips to community service projects and entrepreneurship initiatives, experiential learning at school sparks curiosity, fosters critical thinking, and nurtures a lifelong love for learning. Be it through outdoor adventures, collaborative group projects, or internships, experiential learning empowers students to become active participants in their education, paving the way for a brighter future.

Why does it matter?

Experiential learning matters because of its ability to engage, inspire, and challenge students in meaningful ways, becoming a driving force in shaping the educational landscape and preparing students for success in the 21st century. Through experiential learning, schools are creating dynamic, immersive, and hands-on learning experiences that empower students to explore, experiment, and discover. From science labs and outdoor adventures to entrepreneurship initiatives and community service projects, experiential learning engages students in authentic, real-world experiences that cultivate their knowledge, skills, and character. Education is no longer confined to the walls of a classroom. Today, schools are embracing a powerful approach that brings the curriculum to life through hands-on experiences.

How does it help the children?

Experiential learning can have many benefits for children, including:

Active engagement: Children are actively engaged in the learning process, which helps them to better understand and retain information.

Improved memory: Experiential learning allows children to make connections between new information and their prior experiences, which can improve their memory.

Critical thinking: Children are encouraged to think critically and problem-solve during such activities, which can help them to develop important skills that would benefit throughout their lives.

Confidence building: Experiential learning can help children to build confidence in their abilities, by providing opportunities to try new things and learn from their mistakes.

Motivation: Children are often more motivated to learn when they are actively engaged in the learning process, which can lead to a deeper understanding and enjoyment of the subject matter.

Adapting experiential learning for school kids can provide an efficient and effective way to keep up with the fast-paced world. By incorporating hands-on experiences and real-world applications, students can enhance their skills and knowledge to prepare for their future.

The author is principal of Orchids The International School, Rohtak. Views are personal

